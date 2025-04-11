Falkirk lose late goal to draw with Ayr United as wait to secure Championship title goes on

Brad Spencer celebrates with goalscorer Sean Mackie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk will have to wait a little bit longer to secure the Scottish Championship title after losing a late leveller to Ayr United on Friday night.

The Bairns, who now sit nine points clear with just three matches remaining, could have been champions this Saturday without kicking a ball if second-placed Livingston failed to pick up three points against Greenock Morton at Cappielow.

But that opportunity is now gone with Falkirk now hosting Raith Rovers next Saturday afternoon looking to secure the title on home turf.

John McGlynn named an unchanged team from last weekend’s demolition job of the ‘Ton, and they looked for a fast start at Somerset Park. In-form duo Gary Oliver and Calvin Miller showed some nice touches early on.

Falkirk fans at Somerset Park on Friday night (Photo: Michael Gillen)

It was the hosts who had the first chance of the match after ten minutes when Patrick Reading’s cross was taken down by Curtis Main. The on-loan Dundee striker turned and shot but his effort was held by Nicky Hogarth.

Falkirk were next to go for goal with Scott Arfield seeing a shot in a crowded penalty box blocked by George Stanger. Soon after Miller saw a close-range shot collected by Harry Stone after initial neat play from Ethan Ross.

George Oakley had a similar effort to his strike partner Main saved while Miller Arfield up the other end sent a flicked header wide of target in what was an end-to-end encounter.

Ayr had a brilliant chance to open the scoring after 24 minutes when Nick McAllister jinked through and found himself one-on-one with Hogarth on the angle in the box.

The defender should have shot but he instead tried to find a team-mate at the back post but the ball sailed out of play.

As the first half went on, the hosts had the better of the game. Five minutes later, Oakley couldn’t believe he hadn’t scored when he had a near-post header expertly pushed onto the bar by Hogarth.

However, it was the Bairns who managed to take the lead just before the break, with full-back Sean Mackie grabbing just his second goal of the Championship season.

He sweetly caught the ball on the volley from Keelan Adams’ deflected cross and struck home from 25-yards to send the Falkirk fans behind the goal into raptures.

In the second half, Ayr started the brighter as the looked for leveller. Hogarth was forced to hold a header and the home side had most of the territory early on.

Falkirk should have had the three points wrapped up after 55 minutes tough when Miller was presented with a one-on-one.

He had time to drive through on goal after slack play at the back from Ayr but he rushed his effort and blasted over the bar.

The visitors did have to withstand some pressure – but defensively the Bairns were on the top of their game. Ayr didn’t actually create all that much.

The best chances came for Falkirk. Substitute Barney Stewart had two decent chances, the first an effort in the box being expertly blocked while a header 12 minutes from time was sent just wide.

There was to be late drama however. Falkirk couldn’t see the game out as Ethan Walker slotted home at the back post to secure a point for Ayr.

The goalscorer was then sent off moments later for a second yellow – but there was no time for the Bairns to go on and grab a winner.

Teams

Ayr United: Stone, McAllister, Reading, Dempsey, Oakley, McLennan, Stanger, Hastie, Rus, Main, McMann.

Subs: Mutch, Musonda, Murphy, Henderson, Walker (89’), McKenzie, Agbaire, McKinnon.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Henderson, Donaldson, Mackie (43’), Spencer, Tait, Arfield, Ross, Miller, Oliver.

Subs: Munro, Lang, Graham, Nesbitt, Thomson, Agyeman, Brophy, Stewart, MacIver.

Referee: Don Robertson.

Attendance: 4,471.