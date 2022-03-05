Falkirk lose last-gasp goal to draw against Clyde

Much like last weekend, Paul Watson rose highest to head home a Leigh Griffiths corner to give the Bairns the opening goal, and they had chance after chance to make it two.

But they didn’t take them – and in the final seconds poor defending allowed the Bully Wee forward to coast in free at the back post and fire home.

Falkirk started the match strongly and Leigh Griffiths tested goalkeeper emergency loanee goalkeeper Gary Maley, forcing him into an early error which saw the ball nearly nestle into the top corner.

Jamieson celebrates scoring the equaliser (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Charlie Telfer on the five minute mark then drove forward and hit the post with a powerful effort.

A lapse in concentration from Hull City loanee Jevon Mills allowed Clyde their first effort on 13 minutes - Lewis Jamieson fired wide after being played in over the top.

Ross Cunningham should have had the hosts ahead when he was one-on-one with Robbie Mutch. His effort was weak enough for the ‘keeper to collect with ease.

The Bairns however were on top and took the lead on 26 minutes through the same combination that won last weekend’s match.

Paul Watson put the Bairns ahead

Leigh Griffiths’ pinpoint delivery from a corner was met by captain Paul Watson, who headed home with ease.

Falkirk were well in control and weren’t under too much pressure from the Bully Wee - they saw out the first half with ease.

In the second half, it was much the same with Falkirk on top against a rigid Clyde, who didn’t look affected at all from turmoil the club had faced over the David Goodwillie saga.

On 51 minutes, Griffiths put in another perfect cross, this time from a free kick that found Dowds who headed over from just a few yards.

Then Barry Cuddihy had an effort saved by Martin after a stramash in the box just after the hour mark, but the hosts weren’t up too much in general.

The difference between both sides was Griffiths’ delivery and Dowds, Telfer and Watson all had chances to score in the box but all three missed decent opportunities.

Falkirk would rue these missed chances with Clyde levelling the match in the last minute.