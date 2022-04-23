Falkirk lose final home match of the campaign

Ex-Falkirk striker Connor Sammon makes it 2-0 (Pictures: Ian Sneddon)

The result leaves Kenny Miller’s side sitting on just five home wins this season in the third tier of Scottish football.

Falkirk’s first chance of the match fell to on-form forward Callumn Morrison, who broke the offside trap and poked the ball past Motherwell loanee PJ Morrison in the Alloa goal.

However, veteran defender Andy Graham was on hand to clear on the line.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anton Dowds scored a consolation goal for the Bairns nodding home

Then moments later, on the ten minute mark the visitors opened the scoring when Euan Henderson was given too much space on the edge of the box to set up Kevin Cawley, who emphatically drilled home past Robbie Mutch.

Steven Boyd was the next Wasps player to test Mutch with a tame effort from range as the away side looked the more likely to find the net.

On 36 minutes, Charlie Telfer tested Morrison with a shot from distance, while a cross from Craig McGuffie was nearly diverted into his own net by Graham.

But it was the visitors who were on top and Stefan Scougall was running the show for Brian Rice’s side and they went into the break worthy of their lead.

Forward Jaime Wilson played in an unfamiliar right-wing-back role

The Bairns had a strong claim for a spot kick on 49 minutes when substitute Connor Sammon looked to have handled in the box, but referee David Dickinson waved away the protestations.

Five minutes later the Wasps doubled their lead through ex-Falkirk hitman Sammon.

The defence once again opened up and allowed the striker to go one-on-one and he finished with ease past Mutch to make it two.

Falkirk were a shambles at the back and Cawley should have made it free when he blasted over in the box after finding himself unmarked at the back post.

Sub Aidan Nesbitt made an impact off the bench, assisting Dowds

With ten minutes to go Anton Dowds pulled one back for the hosts, heading in from close range after Aidan Nesbitt fed across the goal line.

Morrison nearly levelled the match when he forced his namesake in goal to divert a dangerous 25-yard strike out for a corner.

Goalkeeper Mutch even came up for a final flurry with Falkirk having a number of corners, but Graham made a superb clearance to ensure Alloa took the points.

Teams

Falkirk: Mutch, Dixon, Taylor-Sinclair, Miller, Morrison, Hetherington, Griffiths, McGuffie, Wilson, Jacobs, Telfer.

Subs: Holt, Nesbitt, McCann, Ross, Dowds, Lemon, Malcolm.

Alloa Athletic: Morrison, Howie, Graham, Durnan, Cawley, Church, Scougall, Boyd, Robertson, McIver, Henderson.

Subs: O’Donnell, Hutton, Riley-Snow, Sammon, King, Armstrong, Niang.