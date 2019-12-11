Falkirk look to adopt new football model

Falkirk are looking to change their whole football strategy at the club after losing nearly £700,000 in the last financial year.

Ahead of the Bairns’ AGM on Monday, the club announced heavy losses in its financial statement, but there is still £135,000 in the bank from the date ending May 2019.

Falkirk are still looking for a new manager with David McCracken and Lee Miller in charge on an interim basis.

However, the board are in no hurry to appoint a new boss as they look to restructure the whole footballing set up at the club, which could include a new head of recruitment role.

Club director Lex Miller told the Falkirk Herald: “At the moment nothing has changed on the manager front. There have been more than 30 applicants but we are still working through the process.

“The board is looking at a new model and a new football strategy, we want to change the whole philosophy at the club.

“We need to learn from the mistakes of last year and we have to see what type of manager fits into our thinking going forward.”

On the possibility of McCracken and Miller being given the role permanently, Miller refused to rule it out, he said: “The board want to give the guys a chance. They have done a good job since they have come in. They have lifted the place, and you can see that from the players.

Meanwhile, McCracken admits he still expects to be in the role in January.

He said: “Yes, I would but it’s not for me to say. I want to be here for as long as possible but ultimately that’s got to show up in the results. If you’re doing it on the Saturday then that’s all you can do.”