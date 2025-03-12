Falkirk loan duo Luke Graham and Miller Thomson earn Scotland under-21 call-ups
Dundee United winger Thomson already has previous under-21s experience, making his debut last year during a 5-1 win over Malta. Dundee defender Graham meanwhile earns his first call-up to an under-21s squad.
Scot Gemmill’s side head to Spain this month for two friendlies at the Pinatar Arena. Scotland take on Republic of Ireland on Friday, March 21, before facing Iceland four days later.
Of the 24 players called-up, there are 13 stars who have been called up to the under-21s for the first time.
Thomson scored for Falkirk in Tuesday night’s Stirlingshire Cup final, and he has made five appearances so far for John McGlynn’s side in the William Hill Championship after joining on loan at the end of the January transfer window.
His City of Discovery counterpart Graham has been an integral part of the Bairns’ title tilt. Over two loan spells, he’s played 19 second tier fixtures.
The friendlies will act as preparation for the Euro 2027 qualification campaign starting later this year.