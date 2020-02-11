Falkirk lifted from weekend results says midfielder Miller

Gary Miller believes the showing of the underdogs at the weekend can aid Falkirk's promotion and League One title bid.

The Bairns showed up well against Premier League Hearts on Saturday night, just hours after League One bottom side Stranraer held Raith Rovers to a 1-1 draw - a result which favoured Falkirk.

Gary Miller and captain Gregor Buchanan.

And now, with confidence high after a spirited performance against Daniel Stendel's side, midfielder Miller reckons they can take that into the league campaign, give it their full focus and close down their Kirkcaldy rivals.

"The result at the weekend just shows that Stranraer are battling," Miller said. "They drew with us and have drawn with Raith and are giving a good account of themselves. We need to look at our league now and focus on that. It's going to be a big push now for us and try to win the league and push up with some victories.

"But we are disappointed. We put everything into it against Hearts and created a few chances and it wasn't our night but I think we gave a good show of ourselves and did well. I think we kept our heads up and kept battling away but it wasn't to be. It's good to see we are creating chances but it never went in for us on the night and they do get one with the penalty and it wins them the game."

The cup exit restored faith in the Bairns side as they rose to the occasion, and in front of a bumper crowd too.

Gary Miller fends off Liam Boyce.

Miller, who smacked the underside of the crossbar with a drive in the second half, added: "The fans were brilliant and hopefully we gave a good showing and they can be proud of us. We tried to give our all. The lads in the changing room have all put a great shift in.

There's a huge lift when they come and give us that support.

"We kept going to the end and they kept with us. We just needed a goal to get them lifted and hopefully it's a wee nigth for them,. Although we're disappointed to lose it was quite good for us.

"Conditions were difficult. But we were away at Stranraer last week and the conditions were probably worse than that but we kept going and played to the conditions and wind and did our good things. We did alright and we actuially quite enjoyed the game but it was a difficult one and disappointing at the same time."

Bairns boss David McCracken.

Defeat is also the first for Falkirk under management team of David McCracken and Lee Miller.

iller added: "We knew a defeat was going to happen in the end. They way it's happened in the end, battling, hitting the post, the bar, creating, showing great spirit. We take a knock but we get back up and keep going."

"We've a break from games for a wee while now and it's proabbly good to let the lads recover after putting a lot into the cup game. We'll rebuild and go again."