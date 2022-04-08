Falkirk legend Sammy McGivern quits as club’s commercial manager

Sammy McGivern in his playing days (Pic: Falkirk FC)

The North Ayrshire-born 58-year-old, part of the commercial team at the Falkirk Stadium since June last year, says he’s leaving due to travelling and personal reasons and plans to return to his previous job.

A spokesperson for the Bairns said: “Falkirk legend Sammy will be hugely missed by everyone at the club and we wish him all the very best for the future.

“Sammy will always be welcome at the club and we look forward to seeing him return as a supporter.

“The club will now start the process of recruiting a commercial manager to replace Sammy.”

Details of the post can be found at https://www.falkirkfc.co.uk/2022/04/08/vacancy-commercial-manager/

The closing date for applications for that full-time post is Wednesday, April 20.