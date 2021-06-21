Falkirk launch new home and away kits for 2021/22 season

New Falkirk signings Steven Hetherington and Ryan Williamson model the 2021/22 home and away kits

The home kit features the traditional navy blue shirt, white shorts and red socks.

The vertical white stripes are a tribute to the classic top worn by the Bairns during the 1986-87 season which featured a similar style.

Meanwhile, the away kit is made up of sky blue shirt and shorts with dark blue socks.

The new look gear also features a brand new front of shirt sponsor in Clarke ePOS (UK) Ltd.

Horizon Reinforcing and Crane Hire sponsor the reverse of the away strip and Maniqui Nightclub Falkirk, sponsor the reverse of the home strip.

The kits, which are available to buy now in the Falkirk club shop, are priced at £48 for an adult top and £38 for a kids top while adult shorts are £25 and kids shorts £10.

Socks are priced at £10 and a mini kids kit comes in at £38.

Commenting on the release, Sharon McGuire, commercial co-ordinator at Falkirk FC said: “We are delighted to have Clarke ePos as our new front of shirt sponsor for the upcoming season, their support is very much appreciated and we look forward to working together in the year ahead.”

“I would also like to thank Central Demolition for the incredible support they have shown the club over the last 15 years. It’s rare to have a partnership for such a length of time and we are very grateful for the relationship that we have formed during this period.”