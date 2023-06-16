Falkirk launch new bespoke home kit for season 2023/24

Falkirk have released their new home kit for the 2023/24 season, with the strip on sale as of this morning (Friday, June 16).

The kit, which is the first created by new technical partner O’Neills, features the classic navy blue shirt with red steeple-themed accents on the shoulders – in a tribute to the classic 1991-94 Hummel strip.

The shorts are white with red accents while the socks are fully red, with the club reverting back to the norm after going with an all navy blue effort last season.

Local digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots’ logo adorns the front of the top after they agreed an extension as the Bairns’ main principal sponsor earlier this week.

Pictures by Ian Sneddon.

1 . Falkirk FC home kit 23/24 Falkirk have released their new home kit, manufactured by O'Neills, for the upcoming campaign - with the strip very much a nod to the 1991-94 kit (Pictures by Ian Sneddon) Photo: Ian Sneddon Photo Sales

2 . Falkirk FC home kit 23/24 Falkirk have released their new home kit, manufactured by O'Neills, for the upcoming campaign - with the strip very much a nod to the 1991-94 kit (Pictures by Ian Sneddon) Photo: Ian Sneddon Photo Sales

3 . Falkirk FC home kit 23/24 Falkirk have released their new home kit, manufactured by O'Neills, for the upcoming campaign - with the strip very much a nod to the 1991-94 kit (Pictures by Ian Sneddon) Photo: Ian Sneddon Photo Sales

4 . Falkirk FC home kit 23/24 Falkirk have released their new home kit, manufactured by O'Neills, for the upcoming campaign - with the strip very much a nod to the 1991-94 kit (Pictures by Ian Sneddon) Photo: Ian Sneddon Photo Sales