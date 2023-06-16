News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk launch new bespoke home kit for season 2023/24

Falkirk have released their new home kit for the 2023/24 season, with the strip on sale as of this morning (Friday, June 16).
By Ben Kearney
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:02 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:24 BST

The kit, which is the first created by new technical partner O’Neills, features the classic navy blue shirt with red steeple-themed accents on the shoulders – in a tribute to the classic 1991-94 Hummel strip.

The shorts are white with red accents while the socks are fully red, with the club reverting back to the norm after going with an all navy blue effort last season.

Local digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots’ logo adorns the front of the top after they agreed an extension as the Bairns’ main principal sponsor earlier this week.

Pictures by Ian Sneddon.

