News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Falkirk launch new away kit for season 2023/24

Falkirk have released their new away kit for the 2023/24 season, with the strip on sale as of tomorrow morning (Friday, June 30).
By Ben Kearney
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

The kit, which is the first away effort created by new technical partner O’Neills, features a white shirt with a navy blue vertical stripe down the middle – while light blue accents feature throughout.

The shorts are navy blue with white accents while the socks are navy blue with a light blue feature at the top.

Local digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots’ logo adorns the front of the top after they agreed an extension as the Bairns’ main principal sponsor earlier this month.

A spokesperson confirmed: “The 2023/24 away kit is available for purchase now in the Club Shop and online with our retail partners Greaves Sports. Get yours HERE!

New signings Brad Spencer and Tom Lang

1. Falkirk FC away kit 23/24

New signings Brad Spencer and Tom Lang Photo: Ian Sneddon

Photo Sales
Shirt close-up

2. Falkirk FC away kit 23/24

Shirt close-up Photo: Ian Sneddon

Photo Sales
Shorts close-up

3. Falkirk FC away kit 23/24

Shorts close-up Photo: Ian Sneddon

Photo Sales
Back of shirt close-up

4. Falkirk FC away kit 23/24

Back of shirt close-up Photo: Ian Sneddon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:FalkirkO'NeillsBairns