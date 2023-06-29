Falkirk launch new away kit for season 2023/24

Falkirk have released their new away kit for the 2023/24 season, with the strip on sale as of tomorrow morning (Friday, June 30).

The kit, which is the first away effort created by new technical partner O’Neills, features a white shirt with a navy blue vertical stripe down the middle – while light blue accents feature throughout.

The shorts are navy blue with white accents while the socks are navy blue with a light blue feature at the top.

Local digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots’ logo adorns the front of the top after they agreed an extension as the Bairns’ main principal sponsor earlier this month.

A spokesperson confirmed: “The 2023/24 away kit is available for purchase now in the Club Shop and online with our retail partners Greaves Sports. Get yours HERE!

