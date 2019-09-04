Falkirk land Irish record-breaking striker from St Johnstone

The League of Ireland's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, David McMillan, has signed for Falkirk.

The striker penned a season-longdeal at Westfield as Ray McKinnon finally got his man - two years after trying to sign him for Dundee United.

David McMillan. Picture: Ciaran Culligan

McMillan left St Johnstone after joining the Perth side in 2018 from Dundalk where his exploits in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League landed him the Irish league's record with seven European Cup strikes coupled another for St Patrick's Atheltic in the Europa League.

An architecht away from the pitch, the 30-year-old makes Falkirk his second Scottish club having moved across the water following spells at University College Dublin, Sligo Rovers, St Pat's and the Lilywhites.

He said: "The manager had been over to watch me in Ireland in the past I remember we met over there. He has seen what I can do and hopefully I can replicate that here at Falkirk.

"The difference is coming over here with a scoring record not a lot of people know about it or much about the Irish league so you have to prove yourself all over again.

McMillan joins on a season long loan. Picture: Michael Gillen

"I'm hoping I can do that here. It’s one season long loan and hopefully I score goals and the manager wants to keep me here long after that.

"I have felt I need to prove myself. A lot of people don’t know about the Irish league and that’s fair enough because the league here is bigger and atornger and everyone follows that. There’s no harm in re-establishing myself and proving myself again because it’s a challenge and something to aim for and succeed at and I still have the hunger for that and to score the goals to take Falkirk to the Championship which is the aim for everyone at the club."

McMillan holds the record for most Champions League goals for a League of Ireland player. Picture: Ciaran Culligan

He's had two spells at UCD plus stints at Dundalk, Sligo and St Patrick's Athletic.