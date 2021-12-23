Falkirk Junior Bike Club end 2021 as club of the year

Falkirk Junior Bike Club members (Pic: FJBC)

Based at Callendar Park, the club now have more than 150 members, with 150 more on a waiting list to join.

Magazine editor Simon Richardson said: “We paid a visit to Falkirk in late November to see for ourselves how a club in a town in central Scotland could do what many established clubs struggle to do and attract so many young riders. What we found was a club whose youth focus across the board and social outreach has borne incredible results.

“It’s an award close to my heart. 25-odd years ago, I joined my first cycling club and I am still a member today.

“They play a huge role in the local community and allow people to make friends for life.”

The club were praised for their youth-first approach and how they have successfully worked within the local community across different levels of sporting ability.

Club chairperson Mark Drackford told the Falkirk Herald: “We are proud to have won and, to be honest, it came as a shock. There was great competition for the prize, and to have come out on top is a testament to everyone involved at the club for the work they put in.

“One of our main aims is to support the development of young people and most of our coaching team themselves and in their teenager years and are learning valuable life lessons in leadership and building their confidence.”

Head Coach Fraser Johnstone added: “When we started there was nothing like this for people in Falkirk. Now we have even bigger ambitions to grow further. We want to instil a life long love for cycling at a young age and we believe we are doing that here.

"We offer a whole range of activities from racing to more relaxed sessions and we believe we are very much open to all. Six years we’ve been running now and every volunteers hard work has gotten us to this point.”

Ex-Olympian and British National Road Race Champion John Herety joined in the praise of the club, who beat a selection of specialist clubs to pick up the top prize.