'Falkirk is my club, it ruined my weekend' - Alloa Athletic boss Brian Rice angered by fan's gambling taunt
Alloa Athletic boss and former Falkirk player Brian Rice called out a home supporter who “ruined his weekend” on Saturday afternoon after a nasty taunt from an attendee in the main stand.
During the match, which Falkirk won 1-0 thanks to Callumn Morrison strike, the fan goaded the 59-year-old, surrounding Rice’s previous battle with a gambling addiction.
The coach referred himself to the governing body, the Scottish FA, back in 2020, admitting he felt “powerless” in his struggles after a lapse in his recovery.
"There were so many positives from today,” Rice told club media. “Except the guy in the stand shouting about my betting addiction. I was really disappointed by that.
"It was so sad to hear. Falkirk is my club. For a Falkirk supporter to shout that at me… I hope he hangs his head in shame. It spoiled the game for me. He ruined my weekend. I hope it never happens to his family.”
Rice played over 100 times for the Bairns, and was assistant coach twice in spells alongside Ian McCall and John Hughes.
A Falkirk spokesperson said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged inappropriate comment made towards Alloa Athletic manager Brian Rice. The club will undertake an investigation into this matter immediately.”