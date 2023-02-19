News you can trust since 1845
'Falkirk is my club, it ruined my weekend' - Alloa Athletic boss Brian Rice angered by fan's gambling taunt

Alloa Athletic boss and former Falkirk player Brian Rice called out a home supporter who “ruined his weekend” on Saturday afternoon after a nasty taunt from an attendee in the main stand.

By Ben Kearney
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 2:03pm

During the match, which Falkirk won 1-0 thanks to Callumn Morrison strike, the fan goaded the 59-year-old, surrounding Rice’s previous battle with a gambling addiction.

The coach referred himself to the governing body, the Scottish FA, back in 2020, admitting he felt “powerless” in his struggles after a lapse in his recovery.

"There were so many positives from today,” Rice told club media. “Except the guy in the stand shouting about my betting addiction. I was really disappointed by that.

Alloa Athletic boss Brian Rice, who also played and coached at Falkirk, was hurt by comments made by a home supporter on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)
"It was so sad to hear. Falkirk is my club. For a Falkirk supporter to shout that at me… I hope he hangs his head in shame. It spoiled the game for me. He ruined my weekend. I hope it never happens to his family.”

Rice played over 100 times for the Bairns, and was assistant coach twice in spells alongside Ian McCall and John Hughes.

A Falkirk spokesperson said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged inappropriate comment made towards Alloa Athletic manager Brian Rice. The club will undertake an investigation into this matter immediately.”

Rice on the touchline as Falkirk coach back when 'his club' faced another one his ex-clubs, Hamilton Accies, back in 2009 (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)
