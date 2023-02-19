'Falkirk is my club, it ruined my weekend' - Alloa Athletic boss Brian Rice angered by fan's gambling taunt

During the match, which Falkirk won 1-0 thanks to Callumn Morrison strike, the fan goaded the 59-year-old, surrounding Rice’s previous battle with a gambling addiction.

The coach referred himself to the governing body, the Scottish FA, back in 2020, admitting he felt “powerless” in his struggles after a lapse in his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were so many positives from today,” Rice told club media. “Except the guy in the stand shouting about my betting addiction. I was really disappointed by that.

Alloa Athletic boss Brian Rice, who also played and coached at Falkirk, was hurt by comments made by a home supporter on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"It was so sad to hear. Falkirk is my club. For a Falkirk supporter to shout that at me… I hope he hangs his head in shame. It spoiled the game for me. He ruined my weekend. I hope it never happens to his family.”

Rice played over 100 times for the Bairns, and was assistant coach twice in spells alongside Ian McCall and John Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Falkirk spokesperson said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged inappropriate comment made towards Alloa Athletic manager Brian Rice. The club will undertake an investigation into this matter immediately.”