Falkirk invincible Callumn Morrison wins PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year award

Falkirk invincible Callumn Morrison has been chosen as PFA Scotland’s League One Player of the Year after his goal-laden season played a crucial rule in sending the Bairns back to the Championship in style.

The winger, 24, has been a star player for John McGlynn’s unbeaten title-winners, scoring a whopping 23 league goals – which has him sitting pretty as the SPFL’s top marksman – while also grabbing four assists.

He beat team-mates Brad Spencer and Calvin Miller to the prize, with Cove Rangers’ Rumarn Burrell making up the nominees for the award, which is voted for by the players themselves.

"I am delighted. It has been a great season individually,” Morrison revealed. “It is a great group of lads in the changing room and their was pressure on us to stay undefeated.