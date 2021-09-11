Falkirk hoping to get back to winning ways against Alloa

Falkirk's Steven Hetherington fouling Alloa's Zak Rudden the last time the two sides met back in April 2019 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns’ last win was a 3-0 home league defeat of Clyde back on Saturday, August 21, but since then they’ve lost 1-0 at home in the league to Queen’s Park the Saturday after and 3-0 away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Challenge Cup last weekend.

Today’s trip to the Indodrill offers an opportunity to stop back-to-back defeats for Paul Sheerin’s side turning into a losing streak, however.

It’s over two years since the two sides last met.

Both were in the Championship at the time, and Falkirk emerged on top, winning two of their four games over the 2018-19 season, drawing one and losing the other.

That defeat at the Falkirk Stadium on April 6, 2019, was the last time they met.

Dario Zanatta, now at Raith Rovers, put the visitors ahead. Zak Rudden equalised for Ray McKinnon’s hosts within a minute of the second half starting, but a Jordan Kirkpatrick goal four minutes from time snatched all three points for the Wasps, managed by Jim Goodwin at the time.

Since their first meeting in 1883, Falkirk have played Alloa 135 times competitively overall, winning 77 games and losing 26.

Over recent years, Falkirk have retained that upper hand, winning seven of the sides’ last 10 meetings, going back to 2015.

Falkirk currently sit third in League One, behind second-placed Montrose on goal difference and only a point behind table-topping Queen’s Park, having racked up 10 points from five games.

Alloa are in seventh place with four points from as many games.

Tickets for today’s fixture, kicking off at 3pm, are available on the gate, priced at £18 for adults, with only cash payments being taken.