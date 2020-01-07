Falkirk 'hopeful' to keep key forward duo Louis Longridge and Declan McManus after transfer speculation

Declan McManus and Louis Longridge have both attracted attention for their performances for Falkirk this season.

But Bairns boss David McCracken is 'hopeful' the club can retain their services for the remainder of the season.

Louis Longridge and Declan McManus are subject of speculation. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Longridge was linked with a move to Raith Rovers this week as he nears the end of his short-term deal with Falkirk. However that is a link which caught the League One leaders' boss John McGlynn by surprise, he told our sister title, the Fife Free Press.

Talks are ongoing with Longridge over extending his stay and expected to continue this week as he recovers from an ankle injury.

David mcCracken said: "We are still in talks with them and we’re aware of the chat in the press of other clubs being interested but it’s up to us to try and keep a hold of the guys [Longridge and Lewis Toshney].

“We will see where things go with them over the next week or so.”

McManus has only failed to score in two games over the past two months. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Another potential exit could be Declan Mcmanus whose deal with Ross County ends in the summer. The suggestion that the Staggies could cash in on the in-form forward amid reported interest from Barrow AFC was also played down.

McCracken added: “We have a good relationship with Ross County and we have actually spoken to them and obviously there has been mention of a couple of clubs wanting to take Declan.

“But we know, and Declan has said it himself, he is happy here, he’s playing well and scoring goals. We want that to continue and are pretty hopeful that will be the case for the rest of the season anyway. He’s a massive player for us and his goals are important to us and his work-rate breeds similar standards from others too.”

The Bairns are continuing to work on transfer business and The Falkirk Herald understands a new face could be arriving before the team travel to face Peterhead this weekend.