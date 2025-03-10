Falkirk hope to introduce safe standing section in Kevin McAllister Stand

Falkirk fans in the Kevin McAllister Stand (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk hope to introduce a safe standing section within the Kevin McAllister Stand as part of the Bairns’ ongoing wider goals to future-proof the club “against increasingly lop-sided prize money in Scottish football.”

Having recently taken full control of the Falkirk Stadium’s South Stand, the Bairns’ hierarchy has revealed that they are in the process of “scoping a safe-standing area in the KM7 Stand, subject to the necessary external permissions.”

In a board update, it was also confirmed that club is “actively consulting various parties about how we would deliver a new East Stand.”

At the club’s most recent AGM, chief executive officer Jamie Swinney said that the Bairns “should have the ambition” to put a fourth stand in the stadium.

Any project would likely see a smaller stand constructed compared to the other three, with Swinney saying any fourth stand project would need to “drive commercial income on matchdays and non-matchdays” to be a viable.

This was backed up by Monday’s board update, which added: “All options are on the table, but we need to know how much it would cost, consider different design options, how we’d fund it, and how we can increase the club’s income through 365-days a year use.”

The club will also continue to explore how external investors could play a part in Falkirk’s development.

After recently handing first-team management team John McGlynn and Paul Smith new four-year contracts, club chiefs are also hoping to bolster the Bairns’ football department outwith the playing squad.

Season tickets are also set to rise next season with the prices having been frozen for seasons.

The board update detailed the club’s plans ahead of the possibility of playing Premiership football next term.

“The club is actively thinking about next season. We are compiling detailed budgets for both scenarios of Championship and Premiership, though not for League One, now that we’re mathematically clear of the play-off position and automatic relegation. Next season’s strip and other clothing designs are at an advanced stage,” it read.

“We’re also thinking carefully about ticket prices, especially season tickets. We’ll factor-in feedback from FSS members, but also any wider views. It is inevitable that prices will increase, especially if we make it up, especially given that prices have been frozen for two seasons.

“But we will do it fairly, considering all aspects of how we our pricing is structured and make sure we’re offering all fans the best deal we can.

“We’ll take a close look at the under-12 offer. To be clear – we intend to maintain free season tickets for under 12s. This has been a hugely successful policy, helping families in difficult economic times, while building our fan-base over the years.

“Our data has however shown that a considerable proportion of these tickets go unused. No season ticket holder can make it to every game, we know that, but the higher number of no-shows for the free under-12 tickets suggests that we need to tweak the policy. This is especially important with more games selling out and the exceptional demand in the KM7 Stand.

“An increasing number of fans have donated their tickets back to the club for resale under the ticket return scheme. We would ask all fans to consider this option so as many Bairns as possible can get to games.

“Reading back that last paragraph, what a good problem to have! It reminds us how far this club has progressed, however this season ends.

“And it reminds us to thank ever single Bairn for filling our stands week after week. We’ll continue to open part of the North Stand for Falkirk fans when the demand is there, so everyone who wants to can watch this incredible group of players.”