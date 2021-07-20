Falkirk hit season ticket target with 2000 sold

Over 2000 Falkirk supporters have purchased season tickets for the new season

With crowds now allowed back in to stadiums across the country, albeit still in a limited capacity, Falkirk fans have snapped up over 2000 briefs.

That was the target set by former general manager David White, who has been back at the club helping out during the summer after the departure of former commercial director Kieran Koszary, and it’s one he says was considered optimistic by many.

"We're delighted the fans have rallied round the club and shown support in these difficult times,” said White who will continue to work with the club until new chief executive Jamie Swinney takes up his role next month.

"The fact that the team finished fifth in the league last season, hopefully as low as we'll ever be, cast doubt on how many season tickets we'd sell.

"There’s also the ongoing Covid situation as well and questions over how many fans would be allowed in, everything was against us so it's quite an achievement to reach this number.

"We've already surpassed the number for last year in terms of both number sold and value.

"The relaxation of restrictions allowing people back to the stadium has also helped generate interest, a lot of fans know the only way to see a game in the early part of the season is with a season ticket as there is no pay at the gate and won't be until at least August 9 subject to government guidelines.”

White added that there were a lot of people who deserve credit for helping the club reach this number but none more so than the supporters who purchased their tickets.

"The girls who work in the shop need to take a lot of credit, they work late through the week and on a Saturday and they're a big part of this fantastic achievement.

"To put it in perspective, 2000 season tickets is more than some teams in the Premiership, we know that the likes of Hamilton Accies and Ross County sell less than that in a regular season.