Falkirk head coach Paul Sheerin reportedly eyeing loan move for Aberdeen attacker

Falkirk head coach Paul Sheerin could use his connections with Aberdeen to bring in some loan deals this summer

Speculation that some of the Dons future stars could be joining their former development side boss at the Falkirk Stadium has been ongoing since the club announced the 46-year old as Lee Miller and David McCracken’s successor last month.

The name that seems to be cropping up most often is 19-year old striker Michael Ruth, with a number of national news outlets, including The Sun, reporting that Sheerin is keen to bring in the former Queen’s Park attacker.

Ruth, who can play as a centre forward or a wide attacker, spent the first half of last season on-loan at Championship side Arbroath.

He made 15 appearance for Dick Campbell’s side before being recalled by the Dons in February.