Falkirk goalkeeper Mutch ready to challenge Bell for the gloves

Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch stressed he’s ready to be called upon if needed by boss Ray McKinnon.

The understudy to Cammy Bell got his opportunity and took it, producing heroics in the Challenge Cup to send Falkirk through to the third round after a 6-5 win over Celtic U21 on penalties.

And he says he’s determined to take any more chances he gets ahead of the visit of Montrose on Saturday.

Mutch told the Falkirk Herald: “I’m the longest serving player now and I’ve only been here two years. I’ve played up in the Championship a few times but being down I feel like I could get more of a chance this year. It’s just a case of working hard in training and taking my chance when I get it.

“Cammy’s a good goalie. Me, Jacko [Derek Jackson] and Cammy get on really well, it’s a good, wee group and we’ll support each other. It doesn’t really matter who is playing, we’re all together and trying to go for a title.”

Mutch saved from Jack Aitchison’s penalty – his second spotkick save of the night – to send the Bairns through. He admitted he didn’t know he was playing until the manager named his side an hour or two before kick off.

He said: “I’ve just got to be ready when called upon. Simple as that. I was delighted to get another appearance under my belt. You’ve always got to be prepared, you never know what might happen.”

On the penalty saves, he said: “There was no video of them but as a goalie it just becomes natural. You can tell by their run up which way they are going to go. I’m quite good at penalties and reading where they are going to go – I think it is instinct.”

McKinnon said of the goalkeeper: “Saving the penalty set the tone for us. Robbie’s done great. Him and Cammy are top penalty stoppers. We’ve promoted him to challenge Cammy for the number one spot and he has never let us down. It’s great to know we have a quality goalkeeper that can step right in there.”

The Bairns face Montrose at home on Saturday, McKinnon added: “They’re a good side with a lot of experienced players. There’s no easy games, they have some lively players. It will be a tough game they have done really well under Stewart Petrie. We just want to go out and keep winning.”