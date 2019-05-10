Falkirk goalkeeper David Mitchell becomes 15th departure from relegated Bairns

Goalkeeper David Mitchell announced his departure from Falkirk last night,

The 29-year-old, signed by Peter Houston in 2017, made just 11 starts for the Bairns plus one off the bench.

Physio Ross Grady helped the goalkeeper back from a serious knee injury. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He suffered a horrific knee injury against Dunfermline just three months into hsi career at Westfeidl but battled back to challenge for the number one position again this season.

However although not included in the first tranche of departures the popular stopper, formerly of Stranraer, Dundee and Ayr United, will be moving on.

And he's disappointed.

PLAYER PROFILE: David Mitchell

In a message to fans he tweeted: "Gutted to find out I'm leaving Falkirk. Disappointed in the manner in which it was handled by the manager but I wish the club all the very best and hope to see the club back where it belongs as soon as possible.

Bairns goalkeeping coach, Derek Jackson. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"Thanks also to the good people at the club and all the fans who helped and supported me through the toughest time of my career, especially Ross Grady and Derek jackson who saved my career when I thought I was finished.

"I'm looking forward now to playing regularly and proving people wrong."

