Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn named as Scottish Championship manager of month for October

Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn with his Scottish Championship manager of the month award for October (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn has been named as William Hill Championship manager of the month for the second time this football season after guiding his side to the top of the table in October.

Falkirk secured 11 out of a possible 15 points last month, thanks to victories against former league leaders Ayr United by 2-0 at home, Hamilton Academical by 3-1 away and Dunfermline Athletic by 2-1 at home, and 1-1 and 0-0 draws respectively versus Partick Thistle and Livingston.

The 62-year-old’s side went on to begin November with a 6-0 home win over Greenock Morton on Saturday the 2nd, leaving them six points clear in pole position, on 29 points from a dozen fixtures, ahead of a visit from basement side Airdrieonians tomorrow, November 9, with kick-off at 3pm.

Former Raith Rovers boss McGlynn was chuffed to bits about that latest accolade, saying: “I’m delighted to pick up this award.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all the back-room staff – my assistant, Paul Smith, who I work really well with; Blair Doughty, our head of physical performance; Andy Tannahill, our analyst; Chris McGill, our kitman; goalkeeper coach Alex Connon; and Cammy McAndrew, our physiotherapist; and even our head of youth development, Tony Begg, who’s helping out with the first team.

“All these guys do a magnificent job and have been working so hard behind the scenes this season and this is their reward.

“A big thank-you to the players as well. I obviously couldn’t win any awards without them and this award is very much for everyone at the club.

“Another massive thank-you to the fans, who have supported us in great numbers and in great voice.

“It's been a really good month for us, with a big win against Ayr United at the beginning of the month.

“We then drew against Livingston and Partick Thistle, two games which we played really well in but just couldn’t get the win.

“We ended the month with another good win against Hamilton and a derby win against Dunfermline.

“The guys have worked so hard and put in some great performances.”

Colin Matthews, chief executive officer of award sponsor Glen’s owner, the Loch Lomond Group, added: “John McGlynn has successfully navigated his side to first place in the championship after knocking previous leaders Ayr United off the top spot.

“The championship is shaping up to be a highly competitive league this season but Falkirk delivered an unwavering performance last month under McGlynn’s leadership.

“My congratulations go to John and the rest of the team at Falkirk for their impressive performance in October.”

McGlynn’s prior award for manager of the month this campaign was for August.