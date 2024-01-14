Falkirk Fury: Teams make a return from festive break

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury will return to full action this weekend after the festive break – with a host of age group teams returning with the goal of reaching Scottish Cup finals and securing their respective league titles.

Falkirk Fury were the inaugural winners of the men’s section of the Bill McInnes Christmas Tournament (Pictures by Gary Smith/Fury)

The Falkirk club already have seen their under-16 men and women’s sides qualify for Scottish Cup finals, and now heading into 2024, the junior and senior men’s teams play Boroughmuir Blaze in semi-final ties. Each team is also still in the hunt for the their respective SBC Division 1 titles.

Tomorrow at 7.45pm, Fury’s senior men face Dunfermline Reign at Grangemouth Sports Complex and will look to hold on to their top spot in the table. Averaging 88.3 points per game, Fury also boast the best defensive record in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 83-64 win for Fury over Reign on the road was the result of the club’s previous meeting this season.

Fury's cadet and junior men both face Glasgow Rens at home at GSC on Sunday with matches tipping off at 10am for the cadets and noon for the juniors.

Fury's juniors currently sit in second spot in their league table with a 7-3 record this season to date. Fury defeated Rens 79-48 in the away fixture earlier in the season.

The cadets sit joint third spot in a very competitive league table. Once again, the Falkirk side has the best defensive record in the league, conceding only an average of 59 points per game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Fury’s cadet women are one of only a handful of teams across Basketball Scotland's six top divisions that remain undefeated, with a 10-0 record.

The team are also already through to the Scottish Cup final and this weekend face West Lothian Wolves, again at GSC on Sunday with a 2pm tip. The Falkirk side also have the best defensive record in their league, conceding only 39.8 points per game, while averaging 83.2 points per game on the offensive end.

Fury’s senior women have no league game and play Glasgow University in a friendly on Saturday on the road, with the junior women's side facing a strong West Lothian Wolves side in their return to league action on Sunday at GSC with a 4pm tip.