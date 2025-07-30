Falkirk Foundation's tickets for carers scheme to continue in Scottish Premiership

The Falkirk Foundation have announced the continuation of the Tickets for Carers initiative for the new season, in partnership with the football club and the Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre.

Now in its third year, the programme offers unpaid carers and their families free tickets to home matches, along with a complimentary hot drink and pie, provided by the Falkirk Foundation.

The initiative is designed to give carers a short break from their responsibilities and the chance to enjoy live football in a welcoming environment.

Last season, dozens of carers benefitted from the scheme, with many attending their first-ever match at the Falkirk Stadium. For others, it became a regular outing that helped improve mental wellbeing and reduce isolation.

One local carer, Steven, described the experience as life-changing after two years caring for his wife with Parkinson’s Disease.

“It really lifted me,” he said. “I could switch off and not worry for a while. I enjoyed the football so much that I’m really missing it now the season is over.”

Carers shared how the initiative helped them reconnect with family members, recall fond memories, and enjoy quality time together.

Derek Allison, CEO of the Falkirk Foundation, said: “Carers make an incredible contribution to our communities. This programme is about offering a break, creating joy, and showing them they are valued.”

Falkirk FC CEO Jamie Swinney added: “We are proud to support this initiative again. It’s an important part of our work in the community.”