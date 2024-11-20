Falkirk Foundation’s Down's Syndrome project is Scottish FA Grassroots Awards prize winner

The Falkirk Foundation’s Down’s Syndrome football group won the prestigious best community project for all prize last Friday night at Hampden Park (Page pictures by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

The Falkirk Foundation’s specialist Down’s Syndrome football group has been recognised at the recent 2024 SFA & McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards ceremony.

The programme won the prestigious best community project for all prize last Friday at Hampden Park.

The award was handed out as recognition for unwavering commitment to inclusivity and excellent in providing football opportunities for children with Down’s Syndrome.

Derek Allison, chief executive officer of the Falkirk Foundation said: "Amidst numerous outstanding projects in this category, we are honoured to receive the SFA National Award for Football for All.

"This recognition underscores the foundation's dedication to removing barriers to participation, ensuring everyone can experience the power of football.

"This is our second national award in three years, highlighting the significant impact the Foundation has on our community.

"We aim to be a charity that the Falkirk FC supporters can be proud of and share in our collective achievements.”

Sessions focus not only on football skills but also on fostering social interaction, confidence, and physical fitness with the Falkirk Foundation one of the first football club’s in Scotland to offer dedicated training for young people in partnership with Down’s Syndrome Scotland.

Allison added: "While the sessions may seem to be about football, it’s so much more.

"We aim to create sessions that will enhance interpersonal skills, cognition skills, social skills, and of course provide physical exercise.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our coaches, volunteers, and families.

"Their collective effort has created a supportive and empowering environment that allows the children to thrive.

"We are immensely proud of the success of this programme and the positive impact it has had on our community.”

One parent commented: “My son attends this football club on a Monday night, and he loves it. The coaches are so good with the kids and take their time explaining things in a way that they understand. My son is loving it and it's nice to have an out of school activity that he can attend that is on his level.”

Another added: “My little grandson who has Down Syndrome has attended this group since it opened. He loves it. It is wonderful as he would not be able to join a team with typical children of his own age. A wonderful inclusive idea.”

A spokesperson for Down’s Syndrome Scotland said: “We were delighted to be approached by the Foundation to help support them in starting a group for primary aged children with Down’s Syndrome.

“There can often be barriers to accessing sports and it’s great to see those being broken down. We delivered training to the coaches who were all engaged and keen to learn everything they could to help the sessions be a success.”

