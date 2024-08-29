Falkirk Foundation's Down's Syndrome group earns prestigious Scottish FA Central Region Grassroots award

Prize winners from the recent Scottish FA Central Region Grassroots Awards event (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The Falkirk Foundation’s innovative Down’s Syndrome football group has been recognised at the recent Scottish FA Central Region Grassroots Awards event.

The UEFA-funded group, which provides specialist training every Monday night, was presented with the ‘Football for All’ award at the Falkirk Stadium last weekend – with the award handed out as recognition for unwavering commitment to inclusivity and excellent in providing football opportunities for children with Down’s Syndrome.

Derek Allison, the Falkirk Foundation’s chief executive officer, beamed: “We are thrilled that this outstanding programme has received recognition as we continue our efforts to make football accessible to everyone.

"Our partnership with Down’s Syndrome Scotland and the specialised training they provided enable our team to customise the experience to meet the unique needs of the young participants. A huge thanks go to the UEFA Foundation for children for their support and funding.

The Falkirk Foundation were awarded the 'Football for All' prize for their Down's Syndrome programme (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"With this recognition, we are more committed than ever to spreading awareness about Down’s Syndrome and inspiring other clubs to offer similar programmes.

"We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to enjoy and benefit from football, and we hope to provide more inclusive initiatives in the future.”

Sessions focus not only on football skills but also on fostering social interaction, confidence, and physical fitness with the Falkirk Foundation one of the first football club’s in Scotland to offer dedicated training for young people in partnership with Down’s Syndrome Scotland.

“Our daughter Caitlin loves coming to the football sessions every Monday, and always has great fun while learning new skills,” a parent of a participant said, praising the programme. “The coaches are great with the kids, tailoring things to their level and keeping them all engaged.

Bo'ness United CFC player and coach Jennifer Honeyford won the Best Volunteer in the Girls/Women's Football prize (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"Caitlin loves having fun with them and all her new friends. It’s also a great chance for us parents to have a chat about our kids and their challenges/successes. Thanks to all involved.”

A spokesperson for Down’s Syndrome Scotland added: “We were delighted to be approached by the Foundation to help support them in starting a group for primary aged children with Down’s Syndrome.

“There can often be barriers to accessing sports and it’s great to see those being broken down. We delivered training to the coaches who were all engaged and keen to learn everything they could to help the sessions be a success.

"It has been great to see the children and the coaching staff grow in confidence week on week. It would be great to see replicated across the country.”

Other award winners included: Best Young Volunteer, Sarah Gibb of Cowie United FC; Best Grassroots Referee, Jack Morrison; Best Para-Football Project, Milton All Stars; Volunteer in Girls/Women’s Game, Jennifer Honeyford of Bo’ness United CFC; Volunteer in Youth Football, Eric Brown of Villa Park FC; Volunteer in Adult Football, Ian Sommerville of Doune Castle FC.