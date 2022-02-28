Falkirk forward heads out on loan to SPFL bottom club Cowdenbeath

The 21-year-old, who has yet to score for the Bairns, will be looking to find regular first team football after finding himself on the bench in recent months.

Towards the start of the campaign under ex-boss Paul Sheerin the Englishman did make a number of appearances from the off and looked a threat.

The Chelsea youth academy product joined in the summer on an ‘initial one-year deal’ so he may have already played his last match for the club.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Ompreon goes for goal against Peterhead's Brett Long (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

A spokesperson for the Bairns said: “We wish Sam all the best for his time with Cowdenbeath.”

The Blue Brazil, managed by Maurice Ross are still in with a shout of beating the League 2 relegation play-off spot but face a tough test this weekend coming against local rivals and table-toppers Kelty Hearts.