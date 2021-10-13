Falkirk football poetry book set to be sellout success
The latest book charting the history of Falkirk, covering the years 1906 to 1914 as seen through the poetry of Laurieston’s William Gillan, looks set to be a sellout success.
Gillan’s poems, written in Falkirk dialect, have already attracted the attention of Scots poetry aficionados, as well as those interested in the Bairns’ glory days under manager William ‘Daddy’ Nicol.
A reprint is now looking likely as and there are only a few copies left from the first print run of 100.
They’re available from the club shop, priced £12, or by texting 07906 239582.
Titled The Football Poems of William Gillan: Falkirk FC, the Golden Years, 1906-1914, the book also includes a commentary by club historian Michael White and statistics for the seasons concerned.