Liverpool’s Sam Kerr and Rangers ace Leah Eddie have earned call-ups to the latest Scotland squad for a crucial Nations League double-header.

Michael McArdle - who was previously Falkirk FC’s academy director - is again leading the team on an interim basis after the departure of Pedro Martinez Losa last year.

Scotland suffered defeats to Austria and the Netherlands in the opening round of Group A1 fixtures and now have an even tougher test with Germany ranked number three in the women’s Fifa world rankings.

They will visit Dundee United’s Tannadice on Friday, April 4 before hosting Scotland in Wolfsburg four days later.

Falkirk-born duo are enjoying a strong season at Liverpool and Rangers

Former Central Girls youngster Kerr, 25, made a loan move from Bayern to Liverpool during the January transfer window and that has really paid off. The midfielder has been a regular starter in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Meanwhile, defender Eddie - who also stared for Little Kerse-based Central Girls - helped Rangers lift the Sky Sports Cup last weekend after a thumping 5-0 win over Hibs. The 24-year-old started the match alongside fellow Redding’s Nicola Docherty, who missed out on the squad.

Scotland interim boss outlines ‘perfect opposition’ as Chelsea star returns

McArdle, speaking at a Hampden Park press conference, outlined why facing off against Germany twice is a good thing for the youthful Scots’ squad.

He also spoke of Erin Cuthbert’s timely return to the squad. The Chelsea star scored a late winner to keep her side top of the WSL over the weekend.

“You see that the difference between League A and League B is you’ll get 30 per cent to 50 per cent less chances around the opposition box and you have more against you and it’s that clinical action in both boxes so definitely something for us to reflect on now, take those learnings and focus on moving forward,” McArdle said.

“It’s perfect opposition, extremely difficult. Test yourself against the best, especially for the younger players. (Germany) third in the world, second in Europe and looking at the Champions League quarter-finals over the last couple of midweeks they’ve got 30 German players across the Champions League quarter-finals.

“So well established, high level and for us it’s about can we improve those clinical actions? Can we get better at those moments and no better place to do that than against Germany across two games.”

He added: “We are delighted with Erin’s return, obviously playing well with her club just now in a very busy programme.”

Scotland squad in full for Nations League double-header with Germany

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cumings (Rosengard), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Sandy MacIver (Washington Spirit)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Leah Eddie (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Emma Lawton (Celtic), Rachel McLauchlan (Brighton), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Kirsty Smith (West Ham)

Midfielders: Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Freya Gregory (Newcastle United), Sam Kerr (Liverpool, on loan from Bayern Munich), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Eilidh Adams (Hibernian), Lauren Davidson (SK Brann), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur), Emma Watson (Everton, on loan from Manchester United).