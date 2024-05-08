Falkirk Football Club fan celebrates in New Zealand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan and Ina Fowlie are two Falkirk Bairns who live in Tauranga, New Zealand, since emigrating 15 years ago from Forbes Road, Falkirk.

The couple recently celebrated FFC's great achievement in gaining promotion and becoming "Invincibles" adding they were still proud to show and promote the Falkirk colours on the other side of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan said: "My family were previous owners (Struthers) of the Union Inn affectionately known as "Auntie Kates" or "Katies" and we used to serve many customers before they left to cheer on Falkirk at Brockville.

What a great day to be a Falkirk Bairn.

"Ina and I worked in Tauranga Public Hospital but she has since fully retired but I still work on a casual basis when required. We were home visiting family and friends in July last year and watched Falkirk play Arbroath in a pre-season friendly which they lost 2-1 - how things have moved on since then!

"We are delighted for the Bairns and wish them well when they move up a league and hopefully into the Premier League where they belong.