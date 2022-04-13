Falkirk finish season with a draw at home

The sides strong finish to the league season means they have topped the bottom split section of the league in tenth spot, and actually finished with more than points than three of the teams above them in the top half.

Head coach Craig Muir said of the performance: “It was one of those games that was probably a draw on the balance of the game and it was the fairest result. We did some good things and some not so good things which has been the story of our season.

"It was a good match considering it was the last league game and both sides didn’t have too much to play for. Airdrie are a good side and have did better in matches than the table shows.”

Striker Ellie Roberts grabbed another goal on Sunday (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

Striker Ellie Roberts grabbed another goal to level the match for the hosts and he was pleased with the way she got into the position to score.

“It was an odd one in that out of all the attacking players on the pitch, Ellie was the one you would have least expected to have been in that position when the ball came into the box,” he said.

“I’m not surprised however because she is improving all the time and things like her awareness are getting better every match.

"Considering she has only been playing with the squad for such a short period of time, the impact she has made has been quite something.

"In a couple of years she’ll be playing at a decent level for a very good team.”

Looking back on the season, he added: “I think it would be fair to say it’s been up and down and the consistency hasn’t quite been there for us.

"We could be much higher up in the table and at the start of the year I would have wanted us to be a little bit further up but you have to take it how it comes.

"The situation with players has been tough and the overhaul of the playing squad has certainly impacted us with so many new people being integrated into the side.