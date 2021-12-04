Falkirk find new low after Firhill humiliation

Pics Michael Gillen

Goals from Louis Longridge, Luca Connell, Charlie Fox, Luis Longstaff and a double from Liam Brown sealed an easy three points for the Spiders.

The home side nearly opened the scoring moments into the match when Connor Smith found space outside the box and unleashed a powerful effort that was pushed over the bar by Paddy Martin.

Falkirk were passengers for the opening exchanges and paid the price after four minutes. Connell’s low drive could only be parried to Longridge who fired home to give the Spiders the lead.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callumn Morrison had the Bairns first attempt at goal with an outside of the boot effort that was caught by Calum Ferrie as the Falkirk chased an equaliser in what was a frenetic opening.

Connell went close again on 20 minutes with a superb strike that shaved the crossbar, the midfielder curled his effort after going past two Falkirk defenders.

Ex-Bairn Bob McHugh was next to test Martin with a powerful effort after he eased by Mackenzie Lemon as Paul Sheerin’s side struggled to cope with the hosts attacking play.

Another long range drive from Connell forced Martin into another save with the Celtic loanee on form. McHugh nearly doubled the hosts lead on 34 minutes when he followed in from a rebounded shot, with Martin doing well to dive onto the ball.

Brown made it two with a deflected effort moments after as the Spiders assured their dominance continued.

Ben Hall made a last ditch block to stop what would have been a certain third on the counter attack with Jake Davidson free on the far side just before half time.

Aidan Keena replaced Michael Ruth in attack as Falkirk looked to get back into the match after a desperately poor first half display.

The substitute nearly made an instant impact when Telfer beat his man out wide and crossed into the box, the forward poked the ball goalward but saw his effort go wide.

Morrison was next to go close with a brilliant curling effort that crashed off the post as the Bairns looked for a route back into the match.

On 54 minutes Longridge looked to have grabbed his second from range but Martin managed to claw the effort away and smother the rebound. Charlie Fox then missed a sitter in the box firing over when completely free.

Mackenzie Lemon stopped a certain goal, blocking a cross to the free man at the back post as Falkirk pushed forward and left themselves open to the counter.

It went from bad to worse for the Bairns just after the hour mark when captain Steven Hetherington was punished for a dreadful effort. The midfielder gave the ball straight to the onrushing Brown who slotted home to make it 3-0.

Only a minute later it was four. This time it was Connell who capitalised on a non-existent Bairns defence to finish on the counter attack.

Morrison was lucky to stay on the park on 70 minutes after lashing out in frustration, with the winger receiving only a yellow card.

On 77 minutes it was five for Queen’s Park as Fox scored from an acute angle in the box to further pile on the misery against a side that looked like they had given up.

The humiliation continued five minutes from time when Lemon slipped on the ball and gave the hosts another one on one chance. Longstaff made no mistake and sealed the three points for Queen’s Park.

It was an afternoon to remember for all the wrong reasons as the Bairns escaped Glasgow with only the six goals conceded, the truth is it could have been more.

Attendance: 1119.

Teams

Queen’s Park: Calum Ferrie, Jake Davidson, Thomas Robson, Stuart Morrison, Louis Longridge, Robert McHugh, Liam Brown, Charlie Fox, Jack Thomson, Connor Smith, Luca Connell.

Subs: Willie Muir, Lee Kilday, Max Gillies, Callum Yeats, Calum Biggar, Simon Murray, Luis Longstaff.

Falkirk: Paddy Martin, Ryan Williamson, Ben Hall, Mackenzie Lemon, Leon McCann, Charlie Telfer, Steven Hetherington, Aidan Nesbitt, Declan McDaid, Michael Ruth, Callumn Morrison.