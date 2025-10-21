Falkirk FC's Scott Arfield hails 'complete' away win at Motherwell

Scott Arfield reckons his Falkirk team-mates put on a perfect away performance last Saturday after riding out an early storm.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns found themselves deservedly 1-0 down at the break against Motherwell – but they battled back to secure a 2-1 win thanks to Calvin Miller’s leveller and midfielder Arfield’s late strike.

The 36-year-old finished in trademark style, taking down a difficult ball and firing home the winner past Calum Ward with 11 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s class, it means an awful lot,” matchwinner Arfield beamed. “I thought it would be an amazing journey to go get it done again (play in the top flight with Falkirk). We managed to do it and get promoted – and I’ve been waiting for a moment like for for a number of weeks.

“I came on for Calvin (Miller) who had an excellent second half. We’re completely different players. He’s a winger who takes people on. The manager saw that I could maybe find that position to score and it came true.

"The second half wasn’t the best football we’ve played this season. But it was the best performance – the complete away performance with everyone digging in. Our travelling fans were magnificent. They’re enjoying the ride and we’ve given them something else to shout about.”

On his volley, which was his first top-flight goal for the Bairns since departing 15 years ago, he added: “I feel, any time that I am in that position, that I can consistently hit the ball sweet. And it’s then got to be a hell of a save if it doesn’t go in. A weekend in Spain during the international break has done me wonders!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk leapfrogged the Fir Park club by picking up the three points, and after moving into eighth spot Arfield hailed the Bairns’ management team for responding to Motherwell’s strong start.

He said: “I am mates with Andy Halliday, who raves about the ethos and how their manager wants to play. And that’s coming from a guy who hasn’t played any minutes in about six or seven games! That tells you a lot about the philosophy there, and in the first half, it was all on show. But our manager (John McGlynn) and Paul Smith, Stephen McGinn, they all put their heads together at half-time to see what the difference was going to be. They deserve an enormous amount of credit.”