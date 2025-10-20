Falkirk FC's Dylan Tait: Team spirit saved us after we were 'miles off it' at Motherwell

Falkirk's Dylan Tait slides into a tackle against Motherwell (Pic by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Falkirk FC star Dylan Tait has praised the mentality and spirit in the Bairns ranks, evident in spades during last weekend’s fantastic 2-1 comeback William Hill Premiership victory at Motherwell.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk were second best throughout an opening 45 minutes which Motherwell dominated, controversially having a cracking Ibrahim Said goal disallowed for offside before deservedly hitting the front through Tawanda Maswanhise’s fine strike.

But the Steelmen’s standard’s dipped in a second half which saw a rejuvinated Falkirk deservedly level through Calvin Miller before Scott Arfield volleyed in a stunning winner for John McGlynn’s visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it was a game of two halves,” Tait, 23, told Falkirk TV. “I know it’s said a lot in football. But for anybody that watched it, we were miles off it in the first half.

"We probably gave Motherwell too much respect. Obviously they’ve had a lot of plaudits this year.

"The first half was one of the hardest 45 minutes we’ve had, it was really, really tough.

"But we rode the storm, got in at 1-0 and the mentality and spirit in this team is second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think we’ve been ahead in one game this season, we’re always coming back.

"We spoke at half-time, sorted a few things tactically and I think second half we were miles the better team and deserved to win.

"At half-time the manager was calm. In the second half we went after them man for man and you could see we were the better team.

"We always make it hard for ourselves but it just shows you the mentality and spirit to go and win that game 2-1 and it’s a massive win for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns’ victory at Fir Park has lifted them into eighth on nine points from eight matches, a point more than ’Well who have dropped to tenth.

On Falkirk’s overall form, Tait added: “On the back of the Rangers game we wanted to bounce back again.

“Then there was an international break. So that’s twice we’ve had two good performances then an international break.

"It’s good to follow that up with a win. In three of the last four games we have had really good performances.

"I’m buzzing with this latest win. It’s huge for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a wee bit strange adapting to the stop/start nature of having international breaks in the top league.

"We are not used to it. I think in the Championship they’ve probably played through the first quarter now and we’ve not even played all the first fixtures yet.

"But it’s just part and parcel of this league. I think at the same time you need to enjoy the international break, rest, recover and be ready to go again. I’m really enjoying it.”

Falkirk’s next two league matches see them host Dundee this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off before visiting Celtic next Wednesday, October 29 in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tait said: "Over the course of the season I think we’ve shown we’re a match for anybody in this league so far.

"I think we’re doing really well. I love playing for Falkirk and I love playing for the manager and coaching staff.”