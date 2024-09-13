Dylan Tait (right, pictured with Falkirk team-mate Coll Donaldson), is remaining upbeat (Pic Michael Gillen)

Dylan Tait isn’t panicking about Falkirk losing 5-4 on penalties to Stenhousemuir last weekend after a 1-1 draw at Ochilview in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round.

For the 22-year-old former Hibernian midfielder reckons that the Bairns played even better in that game than they had done when thumping Stenny 4-0 at home in a Premier Sports Cup group game on July 27!

Tait said: “Yeah, obviously I think, well done to Stenhousemuir first and foremost for last week.

“But I think anybody that was at the game saw that we could have won the game really comfortably.

“I think we played better in that game than the game we beat them 4-0 out on our pitch.

“So I think it was just one of those days where we couldn't put the ball in the net and obviously we ended up down to 10 men as well.

“Penalties is a lottery, so as you said, it's for us to get a record to keep going in the league and we'll just keep taking one game at a time and hopefully keep it going.

“Yeah, obviously nobody likes getting beaten. I think the fact that we lost on penalties probably made it a bit better. It's never good to get beaten but better than getting beaten in 90 minutes because I don't think we would have deserved that over the piece of the game.

“As you said, we've not been used to losing games since I've been here and any time there's been a disappointing result. We've kicked on the next following game.”

On the benefits of having the Falkirk management team of gaffer John McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith – who previously bossed him at Raith Rovers, as well as a squad which has changed very little from the League One ‘invincible’ team of last season – Tait added: “Yeah, I think they just let me play football to be honest and the style of playing stuff really suits me and I think it gets the best out of me. Obviously playing with Brad (Spencer) as well.

“I played with Brad at Raith Rovers before I went to Hibs. So me and Brad know each other inside out and I think that helps and benefits the team as well.

“Yeah, I think the continuity in the squad is massive. Last season having the squad and this season we've added a few in like Mikey, Keelan and stuff, Sneds. Yeah, I think it's really good.

“Continuity helps because everybody knows how each other plays and the new boys that have come in have done really well as well.

“They're learning off all of us and we're still learning as well so I think that can only help us get better.”

Tait and his Falkirk mates – who have won four out of four in the Scottish Championship this season to be second, a point behind leaders Ayr United with a game in hand - continue their league campaign at Airdrieonians tomorrow with a 3pm kick-off.