Falkirk FC's Dylan Tait is ‘buzzing’ about 2-0 derby victory at Dunfermline Athletic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait has revealed he was “buzzing” about his memorable first ever experience of a derby against arch rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

The second-placed Bairns made it two wins from two outings in this season’s Scottish Championship as goals from Ross MacIver and Callumn Morrison (penalty) saw John McGlynn’s side home 2-0 at East End Park last Saturday.

The bumper derby crowd of 7,595 (including 2,531 travelling Falkirk supporters) meant that the fixture was the fifth highest in Scotland in SPFL games played last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly promoted Bairns are now only below early league leaders Ayr United on goal difference.

Dylan Tait getting stuck in against the Pars last Saturday (Pic Michael Gillen)

“It’s my first experience of this derby and we’ve got a good win, so I’m buzzing,” former Raith Rovers and Hibernian star Tait, 22, told the Falkirk Herald.

“I came off the park thinking that I was going to feel it the next day! But there was a lot of effort needed, a lot of running needed, to get the job done out there and I really enjoyed it.

“I really like getting on the ball and passing it, but there’s another side of the game that I need to work on and hopefully I’m getting better at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need to be able to do both, you can’t just being about wanting to play passes. If I can get better at both, I’ll be a better football player.”

Falkirk's Dylan Tait starring in derby win at Dunfermline (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Tait said he has been thoroughly enjoying working under gaffer McGlynn, 62, who was named last season’s PFA Scotland Manager of the Year winner after steering Falkirk to an unbeaten, title-winning campaign in League One.

He added: “It’s great working under the gaffer, I owe him a lot.

"He gives me the platform to go out and play football and I benefit so much from the way he wants to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He lets me do my own thing as long as I’m also helping the team and I love it.

“These are the sort of games you want to be playing in, with big crowds and plenty noise.

"There was a great atmosphere from the start and hopefully there are a lot more days like that to come.

“It’s a really good changing room, one of the best I’ve been part of. Obviously going through the whole Invincibles run last season has bred a winning mentality and I don’t think we’re fazed by anything.”