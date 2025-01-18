Falkirk FC's Brad Spencer reveals top advice of his famous dad John

Brad Spencer applauds the Falkirk supporters (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Falkirk’s Brad Spencer says he owes a lot to the shrewd advice of his dad John, with the younger man also hoping to match one of Spenny Snr’s main achievements by starring in Scotland’s top flight.

In addition to playing up front for English giants Chelsea, Queen’s Park Rangers and Everton during a sterling career between 1988 and 2004, Brad’s dad John, now 54, started out at Glasgow Rangers and a decade later also served Motherwell on these shores before finishing his career in the US with Colorado Rapids.

“My dad obviously had a brilliant career,” Bairns midfielder Brad, 28, told the Falkirk Herald. “It's the aim to get this club to the Premiership and hopefully be a mainstay in the team then.

"My dad gives me a lot of advice, he watches all my games – he loves coming up to see them – and sometimes it's good and bad. It's kind of hard to take it from your dad. If it was just a coach it would be a lot easier!

John Spencer pictured during his time at Motherwell, which ran between 1999 and 2000 (Pic by SNS Group)

"There have been wee back and forths throughout my footballing career but he always just wants the best for me. I know he's played at such a good level that I would be daft not to take any of his advice on it.

“Probably one of the things he's always said is that the game has more downs than ups and it's very true. You go through your career and you start off and you think: ‘This is amazing’ then all of a sudden you get hit with a sticky patch.

"You go through injuries like I had at Raith at one point and you find yourself really down and things like that.

"It's not all smooth sailing, it's definitely more downs than ups. Dad has always just watched clips and done things like that and tried to give me pointers on what I could do better. He's not shy in telling me if I could do a lot better.”

Spencer Snr, who now lives in London and also played 14 times for Scotland, managed Portland Timbers after hanging up his boots and was also assistant boss at Houston Dynamo, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes, winning two MLS Cups.

This meant that Brad’s early years were spent in the States and he was a youth player with Houston Dynamo before firstly coming to Scotland with Kilmarnock in 2017, with subsequent spells following at Dumbarton, Forfar Athletic and Raith Rovers before he joined Falkirk in the summer of 2023.