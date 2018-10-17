Zak Rudden: "We have got to focus on us"

Falkirk striker Zak Rudden insists they have to focus on themselves as they prepare for a potentially hostile trip to Greenock Morton.

Morton are preparing to "welcome" Ray McKinnon back to Cappielow, with the Greenock Telegraph, the town's local paper, preparing "Judas Ray" red card cutouts.

The youngster scored twice at the Indodrill Stadium

However, Rudden insists that his side's focus must remain on themselves.

"We have got to focus on us, play our game and hopefully the three points will come.

"We have got to forget about it, play for ourselves and move up the table. Getting off the bottom of the table is the most important thing."

In terms of his own goal scoring record, Rudden is looking to add to three in his last four matches.

"I'm confident. Hopefully I can improve on that record and get a couple more on Saturday - but obviously the three points are the most important thing.

"I give everything in training so that comes out in games. I try my best at every opportunity."

The teenager has made a good impression on Bairns supporters since arriving on loan from Rangers, and has said he's enjoyed working with Ray McKinnon.

"We do a lot of finishing, and he's been telling me I need to hold the ball up a bit better. It's wee details that will effect my game."