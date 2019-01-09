Zak Rudden recalled by Rangers - but Falkirk hope for return

Falkirk’s top scorer Zak Rudden has been recalled by Rangers after his loan.

The striker scored eight goals in four months with the Bairns and is now back at Auchenhowie.

Zak Rudden is back in Glasgow. picture Michael Gillen.

This makes him a severe doubt for Saturday’s vital bottom of the Championship clash, but Ray McKinnon is not ruling out a quick return.

Ray McKinnon told The Falkirk Herald: “He has been recalled but we are speaking to Rangers to see if something can be worked out.

“Of course he would be a big miss, he has done so well for us and scored eight goals, but he’s back in Glasgow now.

Zak Rudden has scored eight for the Bairns in his four month loan spell. Picture Michael Gillen.

“As it stands he is out of Saturday’s match which is an important one for us.

“We’d love to extend his deal.”

It’s a blow to McKinnon’s attack when combined with the news Sunderland striker Andy Nelson looks set to move elsewhere on loan.

Andrew Nelson looks unlikely to return to the Bairns. Picture Michael Gillen.

McKinnon has seen the departures of Dennon Lewis and Marcus Haber from his attack, and an extended period on the sidelines for Deimantas Petravicius. Only Shayne Lavery has come in, though Kevin O’Hara has also returned from loan at Stenhousemuir.

We told on Sunday how the former Bairns loan striker had other interest south of the border, and a move now looks unlikely.

“We’ll keep an eye on it,” the boss added.

“Until we are told differently we’re still open to it. We did make an enquiry but there are other clubs interested now in England. We will still see what happens.”

