Zak Rudden can make it at Rangers, says Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon has given on-loan Rangers forward Zak Rudden a ringing endorsement.

The teenage striker netted twice in the Bairns first win of the league season at Alloa on Saturday, adding to his strike against Ayr United on his Bairns debut.

Rudden can make it at Rangers according to his current boss Ray McKinnon. Picture Michael Gillen.

And the Scotland youth international can go all the way says his current boss – because he has the right attitude to reach the top.

Asked if Rudden can make it with his parent club McKinnon added: “I do.

“For an 18 year old to have the knack of scoring goals and being in the right place at the right time and as I keep saying his work mate is phenomenal – he is just going to get better and better.

“In the next two or three years he will really improve, be that at Rangers or somewhere else – he can become a top, top player.”

McKinnon, who signed Rudden minutes before the transfer window closed and just hours after taking over the Falkirk hotseat, added said: “Zak has been brilliant for us.

“He is only 18 years of age but he has an absolute desire to play football and a desire to score goals and work hard and that is a great, great attitude.

“He also has three goals in three games which you can’t argue with – and obviously we hope he can continue in that vein of form.

“The thing about Zak though is he has the right temperament and that is the right key to his success. His attitude is top-class and his willingness to work hard is top class and that’s why he’s scoring goals.”