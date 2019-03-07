Zak Rudden can make it at Rangers, says Falkirk boss

Ray McKinnon reckons Zak Rudden has the talent to make the grade with Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

The striker has already hit 11 while on loan at the Bairns this season.

Zak Rudden. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He hit another in Friday night’s televised match with Morton, and having just turned 19 last month, Ray McKinnon believes he has a special talent on his hands.

He said: “Zak has been excellent for a young kid and he’s only going to get better as he gets older. He still has a lot to learn but his contribution has been phenomenal – his work rate, his goals, he’s a great kid around the dressing room – he has everything.”

And Rangers style will suit him too. If he can net 11 in a struggling Bairns side, then with more chances created by the Ibrox side, he should find the net more frequently, the boss believes.

McKinnon added: “He will prove himself over the next two years make no bones about it.

“I honestly think he can make it at Rangers. He is an out and out goal scorer and has a fantastic work rate but he comes alive in the box. but I also think that every Falkirk fan will appreciate the work He does for the team out with the box as well. the fans appreciate that here and we as a staff do too.

“But when he is in a team which will dominate possession for 70 minutes like Rangers probably do and they’re playing in someone else’s box a lot of the time then that will make him a real handful for teams because he will score.

“He goes about his business in the right manner and has been fantastic for Falkirk Football Club.”

It’s not the first time the boss has praised the 19-year-old, and he’s not the only one either.

Captain Jordan McGhee paid tribute to the striker after the Morton draw, where Rudden’s header five minutes before half-time levelled the scores.

“Zak has been brilliant. He is different class and a fox in the box in many ways.

“You can tell he has been brought up at a good level at a good team at Rangers. His movement is brilliant and his finishing is great for us and especially for him at such a young age.

“He’s a good boy to have around as well, if he gets a chance at Rangers I think he will do well.”

And after the game McKinnon was asked about him too.

“The nkid is unbelievable and is a goalscoring machine. But when he matures he’ll be a sensational football player. He’s so sharp and reads situations, but his work-rate and desire is there and inside the box he’s frightening.

“He’s only 19 years old but he’s leading our line at Falkirk, and that’s credit to him.”

