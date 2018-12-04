Your Views: Inverness CT 2 Falkirk 3

Here’s how the fans reacted to Falkirk’s win in the Highlands.

And while he didn’t respond to our ‘Your View’ posts on social media, actions speak louder than words Gordon Hall...

@cwalkerffc: Pink gin and lemonade

John Watt: ACE COYB BUZZING

Eileen Merrilees: COYB

Mary Gordon: Great game

Picture Michael Gillen. Falkirk fans celebrate the win.

Alister Tetsill: We won!!!! Last minute goal. Onwards and upwards.

Keith Kleinman: It’s a Xmas miracle

Chris Hynd: Great result, especially away to a team that was unbeaten in 25. PS we’re not out the bottom two unfortunately!

Picture Michael Gillen. Falkirk fans celebrate the win.

Allan Simpson: Great result. Onwards and upwards ..... hopefully

Paul Bon Scott: Woohoo - three league wins so far - champions of the world

Alec Leitch: Well done

Picture Michael Gillen. Falkirk fans celebrate the win.

David Morrison: I would take a last minute winner every game.

Simon Conlin: A lot of credit must go to McKinnon got the team picking up points that would of seemed not impossible before he came in!

John Fairley: After last week I couldn’t have predicted this result definitely a case of expect the unexpected off the bottom for the first time this season upwards and onwards from here COYB

Aaron Black: Amazing indescribable - my heart’s still beating fast

Frank Kleiner: Totally unexpected...but absolutely brilliant...

Picture Michael Gillen. Falkirk fans celebrate the win.

Rod Moore: The team worked hard for the win against a very good team, we need to consolidate and pick a few more wins this month especially at home