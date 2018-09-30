You’re the Falkirk boss - September 2018

Who would you choose in your Bairns starting line-up?

There’s been plenty to discuss and debate this season for Falkirk fans.

What would you do if you had to choose a team from the Falkirk squad?

Are the players the right fit for the club? Are they in the right formation? Who should be playing and where?

All questions asked since the start of the season and all with different answers.... and asked by different managers too.

Ray McKinnon took over just under a month ago and replaced Paul Hartley and already he has put his stamp on the team with some of his selections.

Start by picking who takes the armband: Choose your captain

But what would you do if you were in McKinnon’s shoes and took ove rthis squad of players? How would you turn the team’s fortunes around between now and January?

