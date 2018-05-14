You’re the Bairns boss: Midfield, May 2018

Think you can do better than Paul Hartley? Choose your Midfield.

Select as many midfielders to correspond with your formation, then click the link below to choose your attack.

Ever thought you could make it as a football manager?

We’ve all had opinions on the sidelines, so here’s a chance to contribute your views to The Falkirk Herald’s feature.

Earlier this season you selected your Bairns team to take on season 2017-18.

Now, with hindsight, select the team you’d have finished the season with.

Choose your midfielders then click the link below.

Select your {goalgetters: Click here| https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/sport/football/falkirk-fc/you-re-the-bairns-boss-attack-may-2018-1-4739361|Click here}