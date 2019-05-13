You’re the Bairns boss - May 2019: Captain

Think you can do better than Ray McKinnon? First things first - choose who leads the team out.

Select your captain, and don’t forget to name him in your team too! Then click this link or the one below to complete the rest of your team set-up.

Earlier this season you selected your Bairns team to take on season 2018-19 and another with the January re-inforcements signed. Now, with hindsight select the team you’d pick have picked for the Bairns’ make or break end of season crunch.

Choose your on-field leader then click the link below.

NEXT: Choose your team formation.