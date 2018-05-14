You’re the Bairns boss: May 2018

Have your say on how you'd do things as the Bairns boss.
Have your say on how you'd do things as the Bairns boss.

Think you can do better than Paul Hartley? Choose your Bairns XI of 2017-18.

Ever thought you could make it as a football manager?

We’ve all had opinions on the sidelines, so here’s a chance to contribute your views to The Falkirk herald’s feature.

Earlier this season you selected your Bairns team to take on season 2017-18.

Now, with hindsight, select the team you’d have finished the season with.

We’ll feature the collective decision in an upcoming edition, and who knows, it might just have been a winning combination.

Get started by clicking here: {https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/sport/football/falkirk-fc/you-re-the-bairns-boss-formation-may-2018-1-4739359 Select your formation| Click here}