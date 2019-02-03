You're the Bairns boss: January 2019 - Captain

Think you can do better than Ray McKinnon? Pick your captain.

Then click the link below to start selecting your team, beginning with the goalkeeper.

We’ve all had opinions on the sidelines, so here’s a chance to contribute your views to The Falkirk Herald’s feature.

Earlier this season you selected your Bairns team to take on season 2018-19. Now, with hindsight, select the team you’d have finished the season with.

Choose who is leading the team out and then click the link below select your goalkeeper.



NEXT: Pick your goalkeeper