Wondersave counts for nothing, but it’s not the end of the world says Cammy Bell

Cammy Bell made a stunning first half save to deny David Goodwillie on Saturday.

But, as pleased as the former Rangers goalkeeper is with the stop, it barely registers when he’s revising the game again.

The instinctive left-hand palm to deny the league’s top scorer from ten yards kept Falkirk in the game early on, but Bell would later be beaten by a stunner by Darren Smith as Falkirk missed a chance to go top of Ladbrokes League One.

“It was a good save but it counts for nothing,” the golkeeper told The Falkirk Herald. “It’s about the team and the club and winning games of football. We all came off the pitch really disappointed on Saturday and knew ourselves we’d let ourselves down.

“But it’s a defeat – not the end of the world. The league is won over a period of time, not two or three games, you have to build momentum throughout the season. We are looking to do that and try to get a grip of games better and control games better. If we can control games we will win most of them.”

But the Bairns didn’t win Saturday’s meeting with Clyde, the second time the Bully Wee have bettered the Bairns this season.

But there’s no panic for the goalkeeper, far from it.

“We know it’s a difficult league and have played everyone once, Clyde and Peterhead, twice and we’ve not performed well enough against Clyde twice and that’s why we haven’t got the result. Ultimately we know if we don’t perform in games we won’t win them because there are good teams in this league. They’re well organised and there’s good players - Chris Johnston was good and so was Goodwillie. If you don’t perform against these guys you won’t win.

“I’ve played with Rangers in this league and it’s a tough league to win. To re-iterate, it’s won over a period of time, it’s not in a month of football, it’s six or seven months of football – it’s all about building momentum. That’s key, you need that and to start to get a run of results together.

“There will be hiccups on the way. I’ve experienced it with big clubs. There are hiccups and you have to ride the waves and get over them and come out the other side. We have the right characters here who know when we’ve not done well enough. We know three points is vital again on Saturday - like it is every week and we need to bounce back.”