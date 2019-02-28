Wolves and Falkirk form pleasing for goalkeeper Burgoyne

He’s the Bairns from the Black Country and Harry Burgoyne is pleased to see positive results for both his clubs.

The 22-year-old in on loan at Falkirk from Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season, and there’s been slow and steady progress for both.

Burgoyne celebrates a win at Alloa with Ray McKinnon. Picture Michael Gillen.

While Falkirk have moved off the bottom and are fighting for their Championship survival, Wolves are also riding high in the English Premier League after promotion from the skybet Championship last season.

urgoyne will head back to Molineux in a couple of months but he’s pleased with prospects on both sides of the border.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “We are on our own unbeaten run and it’s going well and Wolves are doing well too. The manager has come in there and done a great job with the lads.

“They’re a very good group down there and there are some very good players but I’m out on loan and get some experience and try to prove that I’m better than what’s there.

“There is contact from the club after every game and they check up to see how I’m getting on.

“It’s all a learning curve for me and developing into an older and more mature and experienced goalkeeper – so every game counts.”

The goalkeeper required treatment from physio Ross Grady in the first half on Saturday but it’s positive news on the injury front.

He explained: “I am fine. I came up for a cross and just landed and then another one of the boys has come in and stamped on me on the way down.

“It was a bit sore but I’m alright. You’re going to get that sometimes in this league.

“It was a difficult game against Dundee United, when the pressure is on and they’re lumping the ball into the box and for me it’s important to come and clear everything. Sometimes you can’t do that so you have to make a decision to stay and trust your defence to deal with it.

“I think we did it well at times, although other times there was room for improvement and that’s the case for everywhere but we will work on it in the week and we will look forward to the game on Friday.”

Falkirk head to Cappielow tomorrow night to face Morton in a match which raises the curtain on BBC Scotland’s lower league coverage.