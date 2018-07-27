With Little Mix taking over their stadium, this is where Falkirk are training this week

Falkirk have been moved out of The Falkirk Stadium this week by pop group Little Mix, and have spent the week training at Alloa's Indodrill Stadium.

The Bairns have trained as normal all week, and are in training again today ahead of tomorrow's Betfred Cup tie with East Fife at Bayview.

Alloa's Recreation Park

Alloa's park is the same surface as Falkirk's so there should be little in the way of surprises - especially given Paul Hartley's side beat Alloa 2-1 there just a few weeks ago.

Doors for the Little Mix concert open at 4:30pm on Friday, with a crowd of over 20,000 expected to attend.

All should be back to normal next week, with Falkirk preparing for their first Championship league game at the stadium against Inverness on August 4.